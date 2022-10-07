KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Down 0.7%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 8,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $434,000.

