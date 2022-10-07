Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $18.13 Per Share (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $18.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.15. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $20.26 per share.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.2 %

LH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $210.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $204.59 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.