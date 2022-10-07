Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $83.22, with a volume of 14784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.85.

The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

