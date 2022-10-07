Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 604.67 ($7.31).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.49) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 508.50 ($6.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.99. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 577.50 ($6.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 492.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 433.30.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

About Lancashire

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.75%.

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.