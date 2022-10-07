Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $433.30

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.30 ($5.24) and traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.22). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 508.50 ($6.14), with a volume of 568,504 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.49) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 580.29 ($7.01).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 492.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 433.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

