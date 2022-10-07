Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

