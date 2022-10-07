Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Price Performance
Lannett stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Featured Stories
