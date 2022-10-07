Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $3,280,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

LVS opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

