Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 20,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 156,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Down 17.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 240.00 and a current ratio of 257.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$171.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26.

Get Laurion Mineral Exploration alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nick Ierfino sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$63,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,132,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,193,450.29. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,530 in the last quarter.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.