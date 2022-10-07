LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Shares Up 0.1%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,277,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,206,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.