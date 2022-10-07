LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Shares Up 0.1%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.19. 8,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 19,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.
LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.
