Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.53) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 346.50 ($4.19).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 659.41. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 208.90 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($32,382.79). In other news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,061.66 ($3,699.44). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). Insiders have bought a total of 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,930 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.