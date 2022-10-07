Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legal & General Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 346.50 ($4.19).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The company has a market cap of £13.39 billion and a PE ratio of 659.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.64. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 208.90 ($2.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,151 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £3,061.66 ($3,699.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,203 shares of company stock worth $3,454,930.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

