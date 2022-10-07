Levi Strauss & Co. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,540 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 312% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,045 put options.

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

