Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIBYU. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

