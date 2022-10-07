Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading 0.7% Higher

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.08). 5,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 124,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £11.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.35.

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

