Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Acquires 35,844 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,228,581.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,395,784.05.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation acquired 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation acquired 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.85 per share, with a total value of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,269,405.51.

LNR opened at C$57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$45.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

