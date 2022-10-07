Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 378,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 191.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $47.88 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

