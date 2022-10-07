Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.31

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.31 and traded as high as $17.60. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 82,405 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $615.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.53%.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $346,032.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,458,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,246,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $346,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,458,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,246,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,173 shares of company stock worth $2,866,198 in the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 272.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.