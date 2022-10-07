Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $285.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lithia Motors traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $211.35, with a volume of 477820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.25.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

