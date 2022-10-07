Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $285.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lithia Motors traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $211.35, with a volume of 477820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.25.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.