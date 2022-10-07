Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Shares Up 10%

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 858,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,965,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Livento Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Livento Group Company Profile

Livento Group, Inc engages in the film and television production activities. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning software development and sale business; and residential condominiums finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc in June 2022.

Recommended Stories

