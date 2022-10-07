Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 7,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.
Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.47.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.