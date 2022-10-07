Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 7,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $49,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 31.5% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth $542,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.