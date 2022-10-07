LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LMP. Barclays decreased their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.17 ($3.35).
LondonMetric Property Trading Up 0.2 %
LMP stock opened at GBX 173.90 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.27. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.95.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
