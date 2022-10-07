LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LMP. Barclays decreased their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.17 ($3.35).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Trading Up 0.2 %

LMP stock opened at GBX 173.90 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.27. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.95.

Insider Transactions at LondonMetric Property

About LondonMetric Property

In related news, insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($154,059.93). In other LondonMetric Property news, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($154,059.93). Also, insider Rosalyn Wilton bought 5,432 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($12,011.31).

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.