LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

