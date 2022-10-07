Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.47. 49,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,294,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter worth $54,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings Private Limited, a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services and telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company through its platform enable its customers to connect via CPE devices/STBs and have access to multi-dimensional services, including telemedicine service.

