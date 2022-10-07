Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

About Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

