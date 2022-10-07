MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $230.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MacroGenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MacroGenics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

