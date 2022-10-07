MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
MacroGenics Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.92. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.
Institutional Trading of MacroGenics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
