MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

MacroGenics Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.92. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

