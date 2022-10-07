Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 46 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $290.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.34 and its 200 day moving average is $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.