Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.05

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.46. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 295 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $88.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.16.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

