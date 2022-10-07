Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.84

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $14.01. Manchester United shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 411,360 shares.

Manchester United Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Manchester United by 15.8% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

