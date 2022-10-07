Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

