Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.38 ($2.24).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 96.18 ($1.16) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 93.90 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 601.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

