Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.93.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masco Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. Masco has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

