McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 47,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

