Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $5.53 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.