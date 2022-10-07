MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.