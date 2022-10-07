MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

