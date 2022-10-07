MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $929.18 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,711.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $918.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $886.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

