Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.37

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.50. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 5,080 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.38.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microbot Medical Company Profile
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.
