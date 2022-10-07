Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Occidental Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,234 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $5,121,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 279,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 171,655 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.80.

Shares of MSFT opened at $246.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $232.73 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.