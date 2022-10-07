Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.73 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.80.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

