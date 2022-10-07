Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 196,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,460,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

