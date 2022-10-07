Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Mission Produce Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVO stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.93 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mission Produce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mission Produce by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mission Produce by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mission Produce by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

