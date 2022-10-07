Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,962 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

  • On Tuesday, August 16th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10.

Model N stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Model N by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 129,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Model N by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

