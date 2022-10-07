Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

