Monument Capital Management Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.58. The company has a market cap of $425.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

