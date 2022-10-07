Morgan Stanley Cuts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $160.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

