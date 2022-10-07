Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $234.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.65. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

