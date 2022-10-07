Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Trading Up 0.1%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.16. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.
Muncy Bank Financial Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35.
Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile
Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, as well as business and real estate loans.
