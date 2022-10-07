Murphy Oil Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.52 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $7.52 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

