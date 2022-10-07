Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.5 %

MUSA opened at $276.39 on Friday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $159.97 and a twelve month high of $303.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 24.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

